Margaret Gentry Johnson, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bristol, Va. She was born on April 5, 1933, in Bluff City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Walter R. and Lillian Gertman Gentry. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles Hutton Johnson. Margaret was born in Bluff City and moved to Bristol, Tenn. at the age of five. She graduated from Tennessee High School in 1953 and went on to attend school in Omaha, Nebraska and Nashville, Tenn. to obtain an additional insurance education. She retired from Woodman of the World Insurance Company and was a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church for over 70 years. Margaret was the soloist at Tennessee Avenue for a number of years and also taught Sunday School. She was a former board member of Underwriters of Bristol and a member of The Red Hat Society of Bristol. She competed in the Tennessee Senior Pageant in Crossville, Tenn. where she won the talent division and Miss Congeniality. Margaret's interests were traveling numerous times as a tour guide group leader to the Holy Lands in Israel with her husband, Charles and singing for evangelist Dr. John Akerson. She is survived by her sons, Michael Charles Johnson and wife, Lisa Carter Johnson and Christopher Mark Johnson; former daughter-in-law, Patricia Johnson Clifton; grandchildren, Wesley Alexander Johnson and wife, Rebekah, Jessica Lynn Johnson Belcher and husband, Josh, and Lucas Johnson; great-grandchildren, Charles Alexander Johnson and William David Belcher; step grandchildren, Heather Croy and son, Skylar Smith, Matt Croy, and Ashley Croy and daughter, Bailey; sister-in-law, Bobbie Pinkston; niece, Tammie Pinkston; nephew, Mike Pinkston; aunt, Mildred Young and her son, Bill Berry and wife, Rose. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Phil Whitaker officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Wes Johnson, Jerry Feathers, Josh Belcher, Chris Johnson, Matt Croy and Lucas Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jericho Temple of Shriners, 1100 Jericho Drive, Bristol, TN 37620, or Children's Cancer Association, 1200 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 140, Portland, OR 97209 or online at www.joyrx.org by clicking "Donate". The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers Jackie Wilson, Linda Trivett, Becca Sevilla and Jacqueline Funkhouser for their love and devotion. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Johnson and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.