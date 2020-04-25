SALEM, Va. / MARION, Va. Margaret Haga Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully after a lengthy time under hospice care on Friday, April 24, 2020. Formerly of Marion, Va., Margaret joined her daughters in Salem, Va. after the death of her husband and lived there for thirteen years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bascom W. Johnson; mother, Mae Haga Snider; father, Herman Haga; sister, Doris; brother, Monroe "Sonny"; and nephew, Dwight. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Jan and Joy (Tom); grandchildren, Jennifer and Wesley (Allie); great-grandson, Noah; sisters, Jewel and Charmie; brother, Herman "Bud"; nieces, Erma "Tootie", Judith (William), Lisa (Mack), Debbie (Steve); nephews, Jim (Terri), Wayne, and Roger (Kay). The family wishes to thank Nexus Homecare and Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at www.goodsamaritanhospice.org/donate or for the Sanctuary Refurbishment Fund at Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories or offer condolences for Margaret Haga Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margaret's family has been entrusted to Seaver Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Haga Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries