Mr. Larry Johnson, age 75, of the Combs Ridge section of Council, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. Born on November 2, 1944, in War Creek, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Hubbard and Rachel Johnson. A lifelong resident of the Council area, he was a 1962 graduate of Council High School. He was veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Boyd Ratliff Chapel for sixteen years, serving as a deacon. He was owner and operator of Johnson Brothers Roofing and Guttering. He was a member of the American Legion John Ratliff Post 164 of Grundy, Virginia for twenty-three years. He enjoyed hunting, but most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister, Roscoe and Patricia Johnson. Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Joyce Johnson of the home; one son, David Brian Johnson and wife, Michelle, of Council; one daughter, Audrey Rachell Rasnake and husband, Greg, of Council; four grandchildren, Adriane Presley and husband, Shane, Dejanira Johnson, Chelsea Rasnake, and Kayla Johnson; great-grandson, David Keith Presley; one brother, Ronald Johnson and wife, Lois; one sister, Shelia Stump; one brother-in-law, Curtis Harris; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Avery Barton and the Rev. Danny Whited officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson Cemetery on Combs Ridge. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 164 of Grundy, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Greg Rasnake, Shane Presley, Michael Stump, Anthony Johnson, Brad Johnson, and Heath Hess. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
Mar 20
Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
