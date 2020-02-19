CASTLEWOOD, Va. Hazel Grace Mullins Johnson, age 84, went to be with her Lord, on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her children. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Johnson Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Molls Creek Church, c/o Susan Vance, 437 Marshall Lane, Castlewood, VA 24224. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Johnson family.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments