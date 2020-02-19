CASTLEWOOD, Va. Hazel Grace Mullins Johnson, age 84, went to be with her Lord, on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her children. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Johnson Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Molls Creek Church, c/o Susan Vance, 437 Marshall Lane, Castlewood, VA 24224. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Johnson family.
