CASTLEWOOD, Va. Hazel Grace Mullins Johnson, age 84, went to be with her Lord, on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born on April 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Arvid and Mandy M. Hicks Mullins. She was a member of Molls Creek Church. Hazel was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, N.C. Johnson; grandson, Lyndon Baines Johnson Jr.; brothers, James Moon Mullins and Raymond H. Mullins; son-in-law, Nelson Joe Osborne; and sister, Lucille Johnson. She is survived by daughters, Cathy Johnson Osborne and husband, Billy Joe, of Castlewood, Va., Ruby Johnson Carrier of Lebanon, Va., and Arvena Johnson Osborne of Castlewood, Va.; sons, Larry "Ike" Johnson and companion, Lois of Nicklesville, Va., Con Darrell Johnson and wife, Janet, of Castlewood, Va., and Lyndon "L.B." Johnson Sr. of Castlewood, Va.; brothers, Bert Lee Mullins and wife, Nannie, of Castlewood, Va., and Willie Vardy Mullins of Castlewood, Va.; grandchildren, Lincoln Osborne and wife, Sara, Eric Osborne and wife, Cagney, Amanda Johnson and husband, Dean, Heather Jessee and husband, Mark, and Brianne Johnson and husband, Tyler, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service for Hazel Grace Johnson will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Douglas Trent officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Johnson Family Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, Jeff Mullins, Bill Mullins, Johnny Mullins, Robert Mullins, Chris Carrier and Troy Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law and Harry Clark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Molls Creek Church, c/o Susan Vance, 437 Marshall Lane, Castlewood, VA 24224. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Johnson family.

