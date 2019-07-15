Diana Jane Byrd Johnson, age 84, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 16, 1935, in Fries, Va., a daughter of the late O.H. and Mary Lipinski Byrd. Diana was activities director at Bristol Nursing Home for several years. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson Jr. She is survived by her sons, David Johnson and wife, Anne, Frank Johnson III and wife, Michelle; granddaughter, Christina Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Kelley Rupe. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Mountain View Mausoleum with Pastor Caroline Hawthorne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 105 North St., Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.