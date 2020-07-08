TROUTDALE, Va. David Claude Johnson, age 74, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home in Troutdale, Va. David was born on July 14, 1945, to the late Robert Vohn and Violet Isabel Johnson.He is also preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Johnson He was a lifetime member of Bethel Baptist church in Troutdale. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ruby K. Johnson; sons and daughters-in-law, Derrick and Cheryl Johnson and Byron and Shelia Johnson of Marion, Va.; daughter, Michell Jolley of North Carolina; stepchildren, Kathy Perkins and Becky Pierson of Marion, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Linda Johnson of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Freda Odette Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; several grandchildren and great-grandchild and special lifetime friend, Wayne McClure; and special caregivers, Boomer Bevins, Wesley Blevins, Austin Blevins and Maria Smith. Many special thanks to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va. Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Valley Cemetery, Troutdale, Va., with Pastor John Smith officiating. To share memories of David Claude Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for David's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
Jul 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Lauril Valley Cemetery
Troutdale
Troutdale, VA 24354
Troutdale
Troutdale, VA 24354
Jul 9
Burial
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
Laurel Valley Cemetery
Troutdale VA
Troutdale, VA 24354
Troutdale VA
Troutdale, VA 24354
