MARION, Va. Carrie Sheffield Johnson, age 98, died on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Va. She was born on August 11, 1921, in Glade Spring, Va., to the late Morris D. and Mae Sawyers Sheffield. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for many years at The Regent and Jenretts Fashion Shop. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, A. B. Johnson; one daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and J. P. Fenton; three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle Fenton of Tallahassee, Fla.; special nephews, Randal Ferguson and wife, Carissa and their three children and Al Ferguson and their mother, Vickie, all of Johnson City, Tenn. They were all visiting superstars to Carrie. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11 a.m at Pugh Cemetery, in Sugar Grove, Va., with Pastor Jeremiah Sluss officiating. To share memories of Carrie Sheffield Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Carrie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments