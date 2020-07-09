Johnson Booher, Patty Lynn

Patty entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born March 13, 1939, and preceded in death by her parents, Jarvis and Bonnie Johnson Sr., and niece, Vickie B. Carrier. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Chad (Tracy) Booher and her granddaughter, Paulina Moon Booher. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Jane (RD) Dickenson; Joy Darlene (Michael) Dickey; and Brother, Jarvis, Jr (JD) Johnson (Barbara); her Aunt, Nell (Howard) Pickel; and Aunt, Margaret (Allen) Johnson. Due to the ongoing public health threat of Covid-19 a memorial service is to be scheduled for a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Patty Johnson Booher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

