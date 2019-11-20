KINGSPORT, Tenn. Virginia Inez Jessee, age 89, went to be with the Lord, on November 16, 2019, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on April 25, 1930, the daughter of the late J.C. and Ibbie Austin Cooper, Russell County natives. She was the last member of her immediate family. She worked as a cosmetologist many years in Newport News, Va., before moving back to Russell County, to care for her parents. Then she moved to Kingsport, Tenn. fourteen years ago. She was a kind, gentle Christian woman with so much faith. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Summersville; her second husband, the Rev. Ernest Jessee; one sister, Lucille Meade; two brothers, Clarence Cooper and Sam Cooper; nieces, Linda Osborne and Shelvia Grinstead; and one nephew, Edward Meade. Survivors include her nieces, Shirley Salyer, Nancy Daniels, Peggy Walters, and Betty Horn, who was her caregiver for many years; nephews, Wayne Cooper, Jerry Meade ,and Gentry Meade. Also several great nieces and nephews, one stepdaughter, and three stepsons. The family would like to thank all employees of Elmcroft Assisted Living for their excellent care of our loved one;, for Dr. DeMotts who was her doctor and her friend for over thirty years; Holston Valley Medical Center; Dr. Carr and staff of the ER, C300, ICU and Wilcox Hall. At the request of Mrs. Jessee, a private service was conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to your favorite charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneral service com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444, is serving the Jessee family.
