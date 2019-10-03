LEBANON, Va. Paul Burns Jessee, age 82, passed away at his home in Moccasin Valley on October 1, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1937, in Russell County, Virginia, where he was a lifelong resident. He was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of Big Red's football team and a proud left tackle on the "bloody thirteen." He was a farmer and a factory worker and had retired in 2000 from AFG Industries after thirty four years of service. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid deer hunter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Paul was a Christian and a member of Free Hill Baptist Church, where he attended as long as his health permitted. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Alta Campbell Jessee; his sister, Fannie Ellen Wallace; and his brother-in-law, William Wallace. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Juanita Owens Jessee; daughter, Cynthia Rodgers and husband, Rick, of Johnson City, Tenn.; two sons, Paul Jessee Jr. and wife, Claudette, of Lebanon, Va., and Luther Scott Jessee of Kingsport, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Justin Boothe, Hannah Rodgers, Meaghan Rodgers, Bailey Jessee and wife, Lacie, Emily Collier and husband, Josh, Adam Jessee, Benjamin Jessee and Jen Nicole, Aaron Jessee, and Ryan Jessee; one great-granddaughter, Adeline Skye; niece, Kathy Keys and husband, Kenny, and several grand nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Paul Burns Jessee will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Chris Musick officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Jessee family.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elliott-to-Hinkle connection leads Twin Springs to win; Ridgeview, Union stay unbeaten; Chilhowie, Marion, Tazewell, Castlewood defenses shine
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389