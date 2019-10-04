LEBANON, Va. Paul Burns Jessee, age 82, passed away at his home in Moccasin Valley on October 1, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1937 in Russell County, Virginia, where he was a lifelong resident. Funeral services for Paul Burns Jessee will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Chris Musick officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Jessee family.

