Nellie Ruth Jessee, 85, formerly of Lebanon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019, while residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Pawleys Island, S.C Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Byron Jessee, Richard Bostic, Anthony O'Quinn and Randy O'Quinn. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Lebanon, VA 24266 or Tidelands Hospice, 2591 N. Frazier Street Georgetown, SC 29440. Share condolences and memories with the Jessee family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va. is in charge of arrangements.