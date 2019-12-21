Nellie Ruth Jessee, 85, formerly of Lebanon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019, while residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Pawleys Island, S.C. She was born on February 13, 1934, in Dickenson County, Va., the daughter of the late Lura Mona Arrington and Floyd Rasnake. In 1952, she married James Charlie "J.C." Jessee and dedicated herself as a loving wife and mother to their only daughter, Sandra. Nellie was a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was very active in her church kitchen, the Russell County Genealogy Group, and the Abingdon Eastern Star. Nellie loved her family, the Lebanon community, and the beautiful mountains of Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Jessee; sister, Patsy O'Quinn; three brothers, Billy, Freddy, and Donald Rasnake. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Jessee Hood; her son-in-law, she loved like a son, James Thomas Hood; brother-in-law, Jack Jessee and wife, Jean; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Armstrong and Henrietta Bratanov. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Michelle Gardner, a special caregiver and Tidelands Hospice in Georgetown, S.C. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Byron Jessee, Richard Bostic, Anthony O'Quinn and Randy O'Quinn. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Lebanon, VA 24266 or Tidelands Hospice, 2591 N. Frazier Street Georgetown, SC 29440. Share condolences and memories with the Jessee family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va. is in charge of arrangements.