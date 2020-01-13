Jessee, Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade Jessee, 58, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home in Castlewood, Virginia. Wade was born on March 22, 1961, in Abingdon, Virginia. He worked as a Brick Mason and he loved his cattle and his dog, "Bear". He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Lee Garex Jessee; son, Chad Bordwine; father, John Lynn Jessee; mother, Sandra Yeatts Rothwell; and brother, Tony Jessee. He is survived by his wife, Janie of Abingdon, Va.; son, Chris Jessee and wife, Felicia of Meadowview, Va., and Nikki Boswell and husband, Jason, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Makaleigh and Jace; sister, Kim Jessee and Rich of Johnson City, Tenn.; two aunts, Karen Brewer and husband, Ralph, of Abingdon, Va., and Juanita Hubbard of Stockbridge, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Family Cemetery in Castlewood, Va. Trigg Moore will officiate the service.

