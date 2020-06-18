Jessee, Gary Lynn

August 18, 1933 June 17, 2020 Gary Lynn Jessee, age 86, of Bristol, Tennessee, was united with his Savior and loved ones on June 17, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Virginia, on August 18, 1933. He attended New Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Coffey Jessee; mother, Ernestine Harley Jessee; father, the Rev. Charles Jessee; brothers, Norman Gibbons Jessee and Brian Donovan Jessee; and sister, Joyce Ann Jessee. He is survived by his sister, Sherree Jessee Dugger and husband, Donald; niece, Cherith Dugger Roberts and husband, Preston; nephew, Norman Jessee and wife, Angie; sister-in-law, Janice Simons Jessee; great nephews and great niece, Ellet Roberts, Andrew Jessee, and Hayley Jessee; and a very special lifelong friend, Betty Jane Simcox Johnson. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, June 20t, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local church to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
