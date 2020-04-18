Jessee, Eula Crosswhite

Eula Crosswhite Jessee, age 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born November 9, 1942, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late David and Mary Denton Crosswhite. Eula attended Union Hope Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jessee. Survivors include her brother, Eddie Crosswhite and wife, Dorothy; sister, Linda Vaughn and husband, Larry; nieces, Jeri Buchanan and husband, Tim, Tina Barnhart and husband, Eric; two great nieces; and one great nephew. Graveside services will be private at Denton Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

