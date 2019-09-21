LEBANON, Va. Debra Warner Jessee, age 64, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. Debra was born in Lebanon, Virginia on March 6, 1955, to the late Cecil and Rachel Duty Warner. Debra grew up in Lebanon, Virginia, where she attended school and later graduated high school. After high school, Debra attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, where she graduated with her bachelors. Debra worked for the Russell County Public School system where she taught and retired after thirty three years. Debra was a devoted Christian and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her brother, William "Tip" Warner. Debra is survived by her husband of forty two years, Johnny Jr.; one son, Josh; one daughter, Ashley and fiancé, Brad Kennedy; father and mother-in-law, Johnny Jessee Sr. and wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Jennifer Boyd; brother-in-law, Freddy Jessee and wife, Carol. She also is survived by several other family members whom she cherished, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves many friends whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank Dr. Shao and the entire staff at the Bristol Cancer Center for their support and care the past two and a half years. The family would also like to thank Brittany Vestal, FNP for her continued support and care for Debra. Also, special gratitude for the entire nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Debra Warner Jessee will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Green Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Don Zambogna officiating. Burial will follow in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, in the Green Valley Baptist Church. Serving as pallbearers will be Jessee Boyd, Robert Jessee, Jarrod Farmer, Ben Farmer, Brian Owens, Taulbee Jessee, Todd Jessee and Angelo Figueroa. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddy Jessee, Luther Boyd, Matt Gibson, Brad Webb, Roger Long, James Fields, John Paul Jenks, Jr., Daniel Barton, Phillip Puckett, Billy Stinson, Neal Farmer, and Ronnie Bush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church in memory of Debra Jessee, 695 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, Virginia 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service , 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road. Lebanon, VA. 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Jessee family.