MARION, Va. Robert "Brad" Bradley Jennings, age 38, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Brad was born in Smyth County on November 14, 1981. He is preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Lee Jennings; grandmother, Nancy K. Tuggle; and grandmother and grandfather, Emma and William Jennings. Brad graduated from Marion Senior High School Class of 2002. He enjoyed listening to country music and AC/DC. He loved bald eagles and building model cars. He is survived by his parents, Catherine Tuggle Jennings and William Robert Jennings; wife, Gena Jennings; special uncle, he considered a brother, Michael Tuggle; special aunt, Wanda Musick; and special cousin, who was a sister to him, Amanda Hyde. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Kevin Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jennings Family.
Jennings, Robert "Brad"
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
Dec 28
Graveside
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
