Jennings, G.C.

G.C. Jennings SUGAR GROVE, Va. Grover Cullen "G.C."Jennings, age 81, passed away on Monday June 8, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family.

