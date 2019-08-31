ABIGNDON, Va. Ellen Louise Meadows Jenkins, 87, went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019, at Grace Healthcare of Abingdon, Va., after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Jenkins was born on November 9, 1931, to the late John and Josie Meadows. She was a retired nurse, serving for over 30 years. Mrs. Jenkins enjoyed, working crossword puzzles, watching birds, and gardening. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith David Jenkins; brother, Paul C. Talbert; and two sisters, Juanita Hudler and Mavis June Meadows. Survivors include, four sons, John Van Jenkins, Paul Joseph Jenkins and wife, Donna, Michael Douglas Jenkins and wife, Dona, and Timothy Wayne Jenkins; two daughters, Roxanne Jenkins Holloway and husband, Bob, and Regina Jenkins Trent; a special thank you to, Kathleen Fleenor, Dr. John Vance, Tracey Yarber, and Sharon Blevins. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Shutters family cemetery with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jenkins.

