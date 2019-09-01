ABIGNDON, Va. Ellen Louise Meadows Jenkins, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Grace Healthcare of Abingdon, Va., after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Jenkins was born on November 9, 1931, to the late John and Josie Meadows. She was a retired nurse, serving for over 30 years. Mrs. Jenkins enjoyed, working crossword puzzles, watching birds, and gardening. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith David Jenkins; brother, Paul C. Talbert; and two sisters, Juanita Hudler and Mavis June Meadows. Survivors include, four sons, John Van Jenkins, Paul Joseph Jenkins and wife, Donna, Michael Douglas Jenkins and wife, Dona, and Timothy Wayne Jenkins; two daughters, Roxanne Jenkins Holloway and husband, Bob, and Regina Jenkins Trent;five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; a special thank you to, Kathleen Fleenor, Dr. John Vance, Tracey Yarber, and Sharon Blevins. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Shutters family cemetery with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jenkins.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…