Jean Robinson Jayne, of Northport, Ala., formerly of Castlewood, Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tenn. The Rev. Tom Hammons will be officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Jayne and parents, H.K. and Bertha Robinson. Survivors include her husband, Jim Jayne; daughter, Jennifer Jayne; son, Jason (Kristi) Jayne; grandchildren, Brylan and Kyler Jayne, and Pamela (Mason) Dupre; sister, Brenda (Denny) Jessee; brother-in-law, Paul (Carol) Jayne; and "Adopted children", Martin (Stine) and Adam Thorsager, Cecilie Elverum, and Susan (Michael) Nix. Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.

