Charles Conley James, age 75, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the Bristol, Va. Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Phillips and Ken Woods. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Bristol, Virginia Firefighters Association, c/o Lt. Bradley McQueen, 136 McQueen Rd., Shady Valley, TN 37688, or the Bristol Life Saving Crew, 1601 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the James family.
