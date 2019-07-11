Charles Conley James, age 75, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Bristol. Charles retired as a Lieutenant after 33 years of service with the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department. He was a member of Gose Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Alice Brinkley James; and brothers, Marvin James and Fred James Jr. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Norma Hunter James; daughter, Melissa Musick and husband, Keven; sons, Chuck James and wife, Kristy and Mike James, all of Bristol, VA; four grandchildren, Paul and Sarah Musick, Kylie and Aidan James: sisters, Renette King and husband, Eddie, Betty Stinnett and Nancy Leonard and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the Bristol, Va. Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Phillips and Ken Woods. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Bristol, Virginia Firefighters Association, c/o Lt. Bradley McQueen, 136 McQueen Rd., Shady Valley, TN 37688, or the Bristol Life Saving Crew, 1601 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the James family.