Billy Joe "B.J." James, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on his 88th birthday and went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Bristol Rehab & Memory, Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Patton Crosswhite Post 6975. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children - Greenville, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. James and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, phone: (276) 669-6141.

