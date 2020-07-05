Billy Joe "B.J." James, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on his 88th birthday and went home to be with his Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Bristol Rehab & Memory, Bristol, Va. He was born in Bristol, Va., on July 4, 1932, a son of the late Thomas and Florence Bennington James. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Dunlap; and two brothers, Willis and Hansford "Moose" James. B.J. was a resident of Bristol for many years and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Blue Spring United Methodist Church and also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a loving and a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He worked for NCR and Mid-South Data Solutions for a combined 40 years. He was the owner of BJ's Mini Mart for over 20 years, and also owned several Little Caesars Pizza Franchises. He was a member of the ShelbyMasonic Lodge #162 AF&AM of Bristol, Va. He was a member of the Shriners and enjoyed driving children and family members to the Shriners Hospital for Children -Greenville. He was an excellent sales executive and won several awards and recognitions over the years with the companies he worked for and also owned. B.J. never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. B.J. is survived by three daughters, Karen James Paluzzi, Mitzi James and husband, Bill Stufflestreet and Laura James Malone and husband, Bill; one son, Steven "Mitch" James and wife, Cathy; four grandchildren, Keeley Yates Chinn, Alex James, Kristopher Daniel Yates and Maegan Rose Malone; one great-grandson, Jasper James; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. The family would like to express a special thank you to Rebecca Huddle for all the love and care shown to B.J. during their time together. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children - Greenville, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. James and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, phone: (276) 669-6141.
