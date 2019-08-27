CHILHOWIE, Va. William Eugene Jackson, 51, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Eugene was a loving father, grandfather, and a man of God. He loved his family and his church family at Glade Spring Church of God. Eugene was dedicated to helping others and loved being a part of helping with St. Judes Children's hospital any way he could. He will be greatly loved and missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Jackson and Billie Jean Crigger Havens and his sister, Patricia Sue Thomas. Survivors include his son, William Todd Jackson; granddaughter, Leoria Moon Jackson; and brothers and sisters, Judy Johnson, James Thomas Jackson, Elizabeth "Libby" Jackson, Tamera "Tammy" Brewster, and Michael Lee Jackson. Funeral services will be conducted 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Glade Spring Church of God. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Chilhowie. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Jackson family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments