Jackson, Shirley Ruth

Shirley Ruth Jackson, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. She was born on October 4, 1929, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late William A. and Margaret Burnette Bays. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Jackson; granddaughter, Casey Stevens; and brother, Richard Bays and his wife, June. Survivors include her son, H. Fred Jackson; daughter, Tammy Stevens; grandchildren, Kevin Jackson and wife, Christy, and T.J. Jackson; three great-grandchildren; special niece, Linda Jenkins; and several other nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Jackson will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joe Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
