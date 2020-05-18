ABINGDON, Va. Paul Roosevelt Jackson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon at the age of 87. He was born on April 10, 1933 in Saltville, Va. He was the last living child of the late Bryant L. Jackson and Pocahontas Broady Jackson. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Jackson and Dixie Jackson Falls; and five brothers, James, Claude, Preston, Howard, and Stoney Jackson. Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a 28 year employee of Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tenn. Prior to Eastman, he worked for the Norfolk & Western Railway in the southern coalfields. Paul attended Greendale Chapel in Abingdon. He loved the people, music, and places of Central Appalachia. He will be fondly remembered for his good-natured sense of humor, his dedication to his family, and the kindness he showed to those around him. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Wanda Ann Jackson of Abingdon; two sons, Mark Jackson and wife, Amy Renigar of Nashville, Tenn. and Jeff Jackson of Lebanon, Va.; one daughter, Cynthia Petty and husband, Brent Petty of Bristol, Va.; and his beloved nieces and nephew, Megan Blackburn and husband, Josh Blackburn, Hannah Petty, Emily Petty, and Tyler Petty and wife, Sarah. Paul would have been a great-grandfather this year, as Megan is expecting her first child, a daughter, in October. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Caris Hospice for their compassion and care. The Rev. Jerry Eggers will officiate a family service at the Farris Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The family and funeral home will observe COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions. Paul will be laid to rest at Knollkreg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Christian Appalachian Project, 485 Ponderosa Drive, P.O. Box 1768, Paintsville, KY 41240 or Greendale Chapel, 17468 Rich Valley Rd, Abingdon, VA 24210. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Paul Roosevelt Jackson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
