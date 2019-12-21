SALTVILLE, Va. Margaret Frye Jackson, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center at the age of 89. She was a loving wife, mother and enthusiastic grandmother. Margaret was born in Saltville and made homes in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Nebraska. After the death of her husband, she returned to McCready's Gap and lived within sight of the Holston River. Margaret was a member of the McCready's Gap United Methodist Church for more than 40 years, worked in a jewelry store, and was a kitchen manager of Saltville Elementary School. She spent her retired years traveling throughout the Southeast, frequently visiting Nashville and Pigeon Forge. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Jackson; her parents, Harry and Ocie Surber Frye; sisters, Gracie E. Frye, Frankie Smith and her husband, Roscoe, Billie Farris and her husband, W.C. "Red" Farris. She is survived by her son, Charles W. Jackson Jr., and wife, Connie; grandson, J. Drew Jackson and wife, Kerry O'Connor; aunt, Sally Farris; along with numerous cousins and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday December 23, 2019, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Margaret Jackson family.
Jackson, Margaret Frye
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
4:00PM-6:00AM
4:00PM-6:00AM
Mount Rose Cemetery
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
