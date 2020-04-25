MEADOWVIEW, Va. Margaret Ellen Jackson also known as "Maggie", age 78, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 23, 1941 in Pulaski, Va. and lived in Washington County, Va. most of her life. Maggie was a member of Blackwell Chapel Church in Meadowview, Va. and was in the church choir. Maggie is preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Litton Lester; stepfather, Frank Lester; three sister, Nancy Johnson, Phyllis Sue Baumgarder and Linda White. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Mike Jackson; children, Eddie Branch (Tracey Icenhour), Joey (Connie) Branch, TJ (Keely) Jackson; one daughter, Jennifer Goff; two sisters, Doris Smith and Barbara Hunt; one brother, Johnny Lester; grandchildren, Tateland and Isabelle Jackson, Jaclyn and Jacob Goff, Lindsey Chapman, Sarah Woodby, Josie Grizzel, Peggy Branch; and twelve great-grandchildren; her special nephew, Craig Jackson two dear friends, David and Debbie Dingus; her two beloved dogs, Penny and Gracie. The family would like to say a very special thank you to her nurses, Ashley Raines and Robin Coleman for the wonderful care they gave Maggie. Maggie will be buried at her family farm in Meadowview, Va., where she loved living in the country way of life. Honorary Pallbearers will be Craig Jackson, Dominic Mitchell, Seth Johnson, and Eric Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blackwell Chapel Church, 8329 Blackwell Chapel Rd. Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jackson.

