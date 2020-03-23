MARION, Va. James Thomas Jackson "Tommy", 63, born on September 21, 1956, drove his last mile and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Jean Havens; father, James Jackson; brother, Eugene Jackson; sister, Patty Thomas; and daughter, Amanda Fisher. Surviving to cherish his memory are the love of his life of 28 years, Alice Jackson; two daughters, Julie Akers (Thomas) of Covington, Ky., and Cheneyne "Nikki" Miller of the home; and one son, James Thomas Jackson II "TJ" of Marion, Va. Tommy is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael Miller, Jenny Akers and Hayden Akers; sisters, Libby Combs, Tammy Brewster and Judy Johnson; brother, Michael Jackson; special friends, Rick Stumbo, Jeff and Karen Henderson, Dylan Henderson and Samii Buchannan, Smiley, Tracy Dean and Brian Houck and the Gilliam family, several nieces, nephews, and many other friends. Besides his family, Tommy had two great passions in life- music and truck driving. He shared a special bond with his son, TJ, over truck driving and music and also shared a special bond over music with his daughter, Julie. His favorite thing to do with his daughter, Nikki, and grandson, Michael, was to go fishing. Tommy loved being part of a southern rock band and played music for many years with special friends Kermit, Brian, Kenny and Bill. Tommy also loved riding motorcycles with his brother, Eugene. He cherished the memories that he spent driving trucks with his friends Jeff, Billie and Jamie. He attended church at Glade Springs Church of God and was employed at W&L Construction for 17 years. TJ and Julie surrounded him in the comfort of music as he made his journey home. Due to the current health precautions, there will be a private family service. Condolences can be made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie is serving the Jackson family.
