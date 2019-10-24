SALTVILLE, Va. Harmon Webster Jackson, age 80, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was a former employee of U.S. Gypsum Co. and he loved his animals. He attended Highway of Holiness Church and The Little Country Holiness Church. He was born on March 2, 1939, to the late Willie S. and Nellie G. Jackson. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Mike Jackson and wife, Shirley; and one sister, Roberdie Dancy and Elmer Wise. He is survived by one daughter, Anita Cook and husband, Lowell, of Saltville, Va.; three sisters, Lola Brown and husband, Gene, of Chilhowie, Va., Janie Taylor and husband, Fullen, of Saltville, Va., and Marie Snead and husband, Charlie, of Saltville, Va.; and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. The burial will be following in the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Harmon Webster Jackson family.

