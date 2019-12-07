ABINGDON, Va. Edith Vaught Jackson, age 101, passed on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Valley Health Care Center. Edith was born and raised in Grayson County, Va., and lived many years in Illinois and Texas before moving back to Virginia in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Franklin Vaught and Bertie Cassell Vaught; husband, Richard Lee Jackson; brothers, Cecil Vaught, Richard Vaught, and Davis Vaught; and sisters, Adeline Vaught, Blanche Huddle, and Stella Cline. She is survived by her son, James "Jim" Jackson and wife, Linda; special friends, Bobby and Gail Mercer; and several nieces and nephews. At Mrs. Jackson's request, no services will be held. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Edith Vaught Jackson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.