Norma "Polly" Mumpower Jackson Dickson, 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Washington County, Va., on May 28, 1931, the last child of the late John C. Mumpower Sr. and Mary Ethleen Hayworth Mumpower. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, George Braxton Jackson; her husband, Willard B. "Jack" Dickson; five sisters, Audrey, Tommie, Boots, Mitzi, and Edie; and her brother, Jack. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Blevins Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Minister Laura Plaster officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be Phil Jackson, Steven Jackson, Ronnie Hurley, Brian Shearon, Ronnie Jessee, and Russell Jessee. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 327 W. Mary St. Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com . Mrs. Dickson and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
