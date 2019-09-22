Della Jackson, age 101, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Young, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private in Jackson Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

