Ingle, Bobby

Robert "Bobby" Lynn Ingle, age 59, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 2, 1960, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Charlie and Beulah Vickers Ingle. Bobby was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a former employee of Bristol Compressors. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Susie Ingle; sisters, Alma Clark and Gaynell Ryan; brothers, Jack Ingle and wife, Jean, James "Peanut" Ingle and wife, Debbie and Mark Ingle and wife, Cheryl; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Curtis Frye officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

