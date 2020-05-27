Brenda Faye Icenhour, 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Greystone Healthcare Center, in Blountville, Tenn. She was born in Bristol, Va., on December 26, 1946, a daughter of the late William and Helen Gill Cadle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Jackie Phipps; brother, William Cadle Jr.; grandson, Roby Icenhour; and nephew, Jimmy Phillips. Brenda worked for 20 years at Bristol Lingerie and 16 years at the VA Medical Center. She attended the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Johnson City, Tenn. She loved fishing, going to the beach and planting and taking care of flowers. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tracey Icenhour and her significant other, Eddie Branch; son, Jerry Icenhour II and wife, Tisha; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Cobb, Leo Icenhour, Luke Icenhour, Jeb Icenhour, Daisy Icenhour, Jerry Icenhour III and Benjamin Icenhour; two sisters, Bernice Phillips and Jean Barker; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Greystone Healtcare Center for all the love and care shown to Brenda during her illness. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Vern Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Due to the new Covid 19 requirements issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia, everyone is ask to wear a mask at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Icenhour and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
