Brenda Faye Icenhour, 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Greystone Healthcare Center, Blountville, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Vern Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Due to the new Covid 19 requirements issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia, everyone is ask to wear a mask at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Icenhour and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

