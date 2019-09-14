Joyce Alma Hyatt, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her son's residence. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on May 4, 1934, and was the daughter of the late James and Edith Turner. She worked as a clerk for Tri-State Discount. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Verlin Hyatt. Surviving include her children, Michael Verlin Hyatt, Norma Jean Campbell and husband, Albert, Karen Diane Tester, Sharon J. Crawford and husband, Dave, Sandra Kay Hyatt Owen, Mark Anthony Hyatt, Christopher Dean Hyatt and wife, Sheenan, and John David Hyatt and wife, Cherie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. The burial will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

