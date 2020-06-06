BRADENTON, Fla. Champe Fitzhugh Summerson Hyatt, 85, died peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2020, from natural causes. Born on May 15, 1935, Champe was the daughter of former Bristol and Abingdon Mayor, George William Summerson and his wife, Champe Grant Summerson. She moved to Bristol in 1938, where she lived until she and her husband, Don Hyatt, DDS, moved to Abingdon in 1986. A graduate of Virginia High School and William and Mary, she taught first grade at what is now Anderson Elementary School. In 1957, she met and married Don Hyatt at State Street United Methodist Church where they were active members with their family for many years. As a Bristol resident for almost 50 years, she was a member of the Bristol Border Guild (now Junior League of Bristol), school PTA organizations, and Meals on Wheels as well as many other service and social clubs. After living in Hilton Head, S.C. and Charlotte, N.C., she and Don moved to Summerfield Assisted Living in Bradenton, Fla. where she remained until her death. Champe was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Champie; parents, Champe and George W. Summerson; sister, Sue Summerson Wells; and brother, George W. Summerson Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Carroll (Jim) of Bradenton, Fla.; sons, David (Stephanie) of Rock Hill, S.C., and Tom of Cumming, Ga.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be planned for later. Donations and memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America will be greatly appreciated.
