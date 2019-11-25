Teresa "Diane" Hutton, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born on July 22, 1956, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tenn. Diane worked for Raytheon for 21 years and also six years for Epic. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Blevins; and her husband, A.J. Hutton Jr. Survivors include her children, Chris Hutton and wife, Melanie, Monica Hutton, and Mitch Hutton; grandchildren, Bailey Hutton, Dylan Hutton, Alyssa Hutton, Peyton Lingerfelt, Elijah Lingerfelt, Logan Barnett and wife, Kirsten; great-grandchildren, Emery Kate Barnett and Ethan Barnett; her mother, Betty Blevins; siblings, Gail Vance, Terry Buchanan and husband, Jackie, Danny Blevins and wife, Judy, Tammy Blevins, Calvin Blevins and wife, Kathy, Sharon Elliott and husband, Jim, and Jackie Blevins. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.