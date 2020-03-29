Kenneth Emory Hutton, age 65, passed on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Ken was raised in Marion, Va. He was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and later served in the U.S. Army. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ervin Hutton and Gwyn Andrews Hutton, and sister, Linda Hutton Moore. He is survived by one brother, Stuart Lynn Hutton of Cave City, Ark.; and nephew, Ryan Barnett of Conway, Ark. A private graveside service will be conducted in Roselawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The Hutton family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Hutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

