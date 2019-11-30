MARION, Va. Joe Patrick Hutton, age 80, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Joe was born in Seven Mile Ford, Va. to the late Pat L. Hutton and Anna Belle Kell Hutton and was preceded in death by his half brothers and sisters. He worked at the Town of Marion for over 25 years and was the maintenance supervisor at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Prior to becoming sick, Joe could be seen walking throughout the town of Marion. Survivors include his son, Steve Hutton and wife, Christy, of Marion, Va.; his daughter and caregiver, Pam Hutton and David Smith of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Santana Cline and husband, Ethan, of Fort Campbell, Ky., Corey Beth Hutton Dutton and husband, Scott, of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother, Doc Edward Hutton of Fla.; sister, Susie Blevins and husband, Jack, of Chilhowie, Va.; the mother of his children, Charlotte Hutton; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hutton, Pastor Mike Sage and Reverend Joe Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Freedom House C., 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hutton family.