Hutton, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Hutton, 64, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn., after a long battle with Miastenia Gravis. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Va., with Dr. William Houck officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Hutton and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
