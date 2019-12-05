Gary Wayne Hutton, 64, of Bristol, Va., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. after a long battle with Miastenia Gravis. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee on April 21, 1955, a son of Billy and Marie Hutton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Ethyl McCroskey. He was a loving and devoted son, friend and companion. His medical condition prevented him from working as a mechanic, which was his passion. Gary retired from Fitzgerald Peterbilt of Glade Spring after 16 years of service. Gary is survived by his life partner, Robin Odell; father, Billy Hutton; stepmother, Jean Hutton; brother, Mike Hutton; stepbrothers, Steve Caronna and wife, Connie, and Bob Caronna and wife, Rebecca. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. with Dr. William Houck officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Hutton and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.