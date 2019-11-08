MARION, Va. Michael Edward Husketh age 65, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 6, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1954, in Grundy, Va. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Waddell and Madge Logan Husketh; a special father, Edmond Hamilton; brothers, Ronald Hamilton and Tommy Husketh; and sisters, Peggy Lipscomb and Doris Lean. Mike retired after 37 years of service from the Brunswick Corp and General Dynamics. He was an avid fisherman and collector of Earnhardt memorabilia. He also enjoyed metal detecting and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 32 years, Sharon Husketh; children, Crystal Sebastian and special friend, John Ellison, and Alisha Husketh; grandchildren, Michael Moore, Meghan Sebastian, Dane Keith, and Kennon Keith; brothers and sisters, Melvin Huskett and wife, Marie, Larry Husketh and wife Geralyn, Garry Husketh and wife, Wanda, James Williams and wife, Sonya, Jo Ann Aronhalt and husband, Ray, Carol Orr and husband, Russell, Christina Robertson and husband, Ron, Tommy Hamilton and wife, Katherine, Casandra Davenport and husband, Danny, and Terry Blalock and Gloria Parker; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends along with his special pet companion, ZouZue. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside funeral services will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Dalton Roberts officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Husketh family.