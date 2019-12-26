Wilma Browning Hushour, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Hillview Nursing Home. She was born on September 29, 1939, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late William Clinton and Hazel Thomas Browning, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She worked at Frontier Health for over 30 years, and was a member of First Christian Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George G. Hushour and four sisters. Surviving include daughters, Sharon Clark and husband, Mike, Janet Lick and husband Randy, and Carolyn Blevins and husband, Danny; sons, George Hushour and Michael Hushour; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, David Browning and Allen Browning; sisters, Mary Estep and Connie Widner; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mack Presnell Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Look Up Child 2 Hope, 104 Water Oak Court, Johnson City, TN 37615. The family would like to thank the Hillview Nursing Home and Amedysis Hospice for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.