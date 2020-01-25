Bernard Hurley, 92, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. He was born in Green Cove, Va. on June 21, 1927, a son of the late Arton and Mary Lois Hurley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Ida Hurley Walls. Bernard served two tours in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict and World War II. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. After his time in service, Bernard and Bonnie moved to Northern Virginia to raise their family. After 28 years working for the Washington Post he retired in 1986. He then began working towards his dream to renovate the Green Cove School House where he attended elementary school during his youth. Just as country roads brought him home to Green Cove, God has lifted him to that place where he is now blessed to be forever with God. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie Norris Hurley; two sons, B. Keith Hurley and his wife, Sarah, of Abingdon, Va. and Dana S. Hurley and his wife, Beth, of Washington, D.C.; three daughters, Darlene Hurley Crank and her husband, David, of Damascus, Va., Karen Hurley Mangum and her husband, Dave, of Harrodsburg, Ky., and Wendy Lyn Hurley of Ashburn, Va.; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., Monday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor John Chapman, Pastor Chuck Baldic, and Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Green Cove Baptist Church Cemetery in Green Cove, Va. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army National Guard and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Hurley and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.